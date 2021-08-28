Redistricting gets into gear Monday. Will South Dakota’s new legislative district map look fair and reasonable, for a change?

When we talk about redistricting in this state, we should start with the plain fact that Republican overrepresentation in the legislature has got to be addressed. The numbers are actually ridiculous. Right now Republicans in the state make up 48% of total registrations, Democrats account for 27% and independents are 24%. Yet in the legislature, Pubs hold 90% of the seats, Dems hold 10% and there are 0 independents. True, the Republican registration advantage is enormous, but the fact is that in the November, 2020, general election, Biden got 36% of the vote in South Dakota. Those Biden voters, if they were mostly Democrats and some independents, are represented by only 11 seats out of 105 in our statehouse.