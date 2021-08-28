Cancel
NHL

Snapshots: Krejci, Lundqvist, Chabot

By Brian La Rose
prohockeyrumors.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen David Krejci announced he was leaving the NHL to play at home in the Czech Republic this season, he left the door open to an NHL return. However, that return won’t come this season after the Extraliga season comes to an end. In an interview with iROZHLAS earlier this week, the veteran indicated that he would not return to the NHL to join Boston for the stretch run but wouldn’t rule out playing back in the NHL in 2022-23. Krejci would have to clear waivers in order to sign that late in the season anyway and it’s unlike that Boston or any other team would have been able to get him through unclaimed.

