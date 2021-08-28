Cancel
Canton, NY

Canton residents petition Town Council for speed reduction on County Route 27

By ELLIS GIACOMELLI egiacomelli@wdt.net
Watertown Daily Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WLuRk_0bfy0kFk00
Cars travel down County Route 27, called Riverside Drive in the village, on Tuesday in Canton. Residents have petitioned the Canton Town Council for a speed limit reduction from 45 to 35 mph between the village limit and the Sykes Road intersection. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — County Route 27 residents have petitioned the Canton Town Council to begin the process of requesting a speed reduction at the town’s Riverside Drive gateway to the village.

With a letter of support from the joint town and village Complete Streets Committee, Daniel L. Dominie presented a petition signed by at least 30 people, mostly residents along the stretch of concern, during the town’s regular August meeting last week.

Mr. Dominie, a County Route 27 resident, estimated the speed limit has remained 45 mph for some 50 years from the village limit near the Canton Fire Department northward. Called Riverside Drive in the village, the stretch parallels the Grasse River and is roughly a mile long, ending at Pelkey’s Corner. At the corner, County Route 27 continues toward Lisbon and is intersected by Sykes Road and County Route 32, also called County Farm Road.

In the years since the speed limit was set at 45 mph, Mr. Dominie said, the area has seen residential growth and increases in pedestrian, cyclist and Amish use. He cited the Riverside Drive entrance to the Remington Trail, which is used by both SUNY Canton and St. Lawrence University, as an additional driver of increased recreational use.

A reduction to 35 mph has been the most common suggestion among concerned residents, Mr. Dominie said.

Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said the matter would be added to the town’s next regular meeting agenda for potential passage of a resolution in support of a reduction. The request would then be brought to the county and state for consideration.

The town meets at 6 p.m. Sept. 9, at the municipal building, 60 Main St. Canton municipal meetings are being held in a hybrid format, with in-person and virtual attendance options. Agendas and virtual meeting links are posted to cantonny.gov.

