Mill Creek, pictured here in April, recently had concrete spill into the water. (File photo Bill Hardesty/City Journals) Recently, a concrete spill polluted Mill Creek and raised the pH to dangerous levels. Pets, people and even plants in contact with the water will be harmed. Thus far, the water used from the creek in gardens and lawns is not a concern as long as produce exposed to the water is washed. As expected, plants that source their water from the creek are likely to die from the high alkaline concentration. The foam on the surface of the water is an especially concerning sign and health officials urge those in contact with the contaminated water to wash exposed skin with clean water, then seek the guidance of a health care provider to prevent the possibility of further skin irritation issues.