“I don’t know what I’m going to do without him”; family remembers father lost to COVID-19

PENDLETON — Gail Wickers knew something was terribly wrong with her husband. It had been three days since Roger Wickers, 70, tested positive for COVID-19. His breath was shallow as he lay on the couch at their home in Umatilla on the morning of Aug. 22. Wickers wanted to take him straight to the emergency department, but he insisted they wait until his appointment at 3 p.m. that day.