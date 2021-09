Disney + is already part of the subscriptions of any lover of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and company. The service includes – among many other content – the films of Marvel Studios superheroes and waves of new content from the MCU, such as the series of the already inaugurated Phase 4, such as Wandavision, Falcon and Winter Soldier, Loki, Black Widow and the new icon of the brand, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Therefore, we update our article dedicated to explaining in what order to watch the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) from Phase 1 to Phase 4. It should be noted that the Disney + platform is available on PS4 and Xbox One.