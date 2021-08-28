Cancel
Dolphins in talks with the Texans regarding Deshaun Watson

SportsGrid
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dolphins may be in the lead to acquire Deshaun Watson of the Texans, Charles Robinson of Yahoo reports. The Dolphins aren’t the only team interested as the Panthers, Broncos, and Eagles have also inquired about what it would take as far as compensation for Watson. The bidding starts at three first-round picks and two second-round picks, according to reports.

www.sportsgrid.com

