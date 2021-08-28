Eating Well ala Italiana

Tropical Storm Henri came and went in a pretty mysterious fashion as parts of our region got drenched with 6 or more inches of rain, i.e Tannersville and elsewhere in Greene County, while just a few miles away, like my house, the rainfall total was less than 2 inches. The rainy summer has been good, in general, for our forested land and especially good for those of us who won’t use our precious well water for the garden. One downside is that the local mosquito populations have been able to breed often. Mosquitos only need a fraction of an inch of stagnant water to lay their eggs in and even persistent puddles, lasting only a few days to a week, will suffice as breeding grounds. This is a good time to inspect your property for such places and get rid of any standing water you see. Bird baths, flower pot saucers, old tires, clogged gutters, and even rain gauges should be emptied every time it rains. If you seem to be inundated with mosquitos it is very likely they are coming from within a hundred yards of your house and not from a pond, stream or any other body of water than holds fish. Remember that ticks are not the only blood sucking pests capable of transmitting diseases.