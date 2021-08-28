Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Eating Well ala Italiana

By Paige Bierma
healthday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're like most people trying to watch their weight, Italian cuisine is probably high on your list of red-light foods. After all, a lot of pasta, parmesan, bread, wine, and calamari can pack on the pounds quicker than a Snickers bar. But while "low-fat Italian" may sound like an oxymoron, there are ways to enjoy succulent Italian food while maintaining a healthy diet.

consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cesare Casella
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Food#Good Food#Family Restaurant#Restaurants#Food Drink#Tuscan#Weight Watchers#Americans#Italian American#Catholic#Yale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Greene County, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Gardening Tips: Eating well in August and September

Tropical Storm Henri came and went in a pretty mysterious fashion as parts of our region got drenched with 6 or more inches of rain, i.e Tannersville and elsewhere in Greene County, while just a few miles away, like my house, the rainfall total was less than 2 inches. The rainy summer has been good, in general, for our forested land and especially good for those of us who won’t use our precious well water for the garden. One downside is that the local mosquito populations have been able to breed often. Mosquitos only need a fraction of an inch of stagnant water to lay their eggs in and even persistent puddles, lasting only a few days to a week, will suffice as breeding grounds. This is a good time to inspect your property for such places and get rid of any standing water you see. Bird baths, flower pot saucers, old tires, clogged gutters, and even rain gauges should be emptied every time it rains. If you seem to be inundated with mosquitos it is very likely they are coming from within a hundred yards of your house and not from a pond, stream or any other body of water than holds fish. Remember that ticks are not the only blood sucking pests capable of transmitting diseases.
Campus Times

CT Eats: Bubby’s BBQ is well worth the price

Welcome to CT Eats! This year, our culinary column exploring the best restaurants in Rochester is going to be split between our Publisher, junior Ethan Busch, and our Editor-in-Chief, senior Hailie Higgins. Busch and Higgins will trade off the title of columnist every other week, and come together once a month to write a joint review of that week’s joint for our print edition.
Recipeshealthday.com

Heart-Healthy Cooking with Recipe Substitutions

Think about some of your favorite recipes. Do they include heavy cream by the cupful? Butter by the stick? Those meals may be tasty, but they aren't doing your heart any favors. Fortunately, you don't have to throw out your recipe books -- or sacrifice flavor -- to make your meals more heart healthy.
Columbus, NEColumbus Telegram

Eating well while traveling

Taking food with you on a trip is a great way to choose healthy foods and save money. Remember to wash your produce before packing, and be sure to keep cold food in a cooler with some ice. Some ideas of items you can keep in your cooler include:. -...
HealthThrive Global

Patricia Bohl of Eat More Healthy Food: “Forgiveness contributed a lot to my spiritual wellness”

Forgiveness contributed a lot to my spiritual wellness. It’s a habit I’m still developing, actively forgiving myself and others for things that hurt. It doesn’t mean that I’m not working on improving myself, but there’s no need to bog myself down and burden myself with negativity. Practicing forgiveness means to me working through what happened and then letting it go and moving on.
Food & DrinksWOLF

La Festa Italiana Prep Begins

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — La Festa Italiana returns next weekend, and volunteers for the Scranton chapter of UNICO National have begun preparing their famous porketta sandwiches. “We set up the porketta stand at La Festa and as it turns out it’s one of the most popular stands at La...
San Marcos, CAkusi.com

Amalfi Cucina Italiana opens at Lake San Marcos

Inspired by the Amalfi Coast in Italy, Amalfi Cucina Italiana specializes in handcraft food and is home to a two story building that sits on Lake San Marcos with views of mountains and scenery. Last year they were able to open the downstairs portion of the concept, Almalfi Marina. Now...
Food & DrinksWAVY News 10

Eating Seasonally

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Eating seasonal produce is full of nutrients and flavor. Seasonal Roots is a simple-to-use online farmers market with convenient year-round home delivery. Director of Teams, Karla Robinson, joined us on HRS to explain more!. Through November 1, viewers of the Hampton Roads Show can join the...
Louisiana Statewwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Fine Tuning

Back in the early days of television, the Public Broadcasting System blazed the trail in the genre of food TV with the one and only Julia Child, whose series, The French Chef, changed the way Americans cook and eat. On this week’s show, we sit down with PBS's newest sensation,...
Recipesfoodmatters.com

5 Healthy Comfort Food Recipes for Uncertain Times

Second-time around, tightened restrictions have had the novelty wear off. Collectively we’re exhausted, burnt out, and just need something to make us feel good - and we often find that in food. I know when I’m spending days at home, my favorite place to visit is the fridge. Having healthy tasty food on hand for those times I need a little extra comfort is paramount to looking after my mind, body, and soul - and it should be for you too.
RecipesHouston Chronicle

These grilled corn and zucchini tacos will delight you with layers of flavor

A good tortilla is supple, with a velvet-like density if it's made of corn, or a burnished, silky sheen if it's molded out of a wheat flour-based dough. It should curl into a cylinder without tearing or flaking, but be tender against the teeth. Once filled, a proper tortilla becomes an edible vessel that complements the flavors it cradles within. In the symphony of a great taco, I think of the tortilla as the bass: a reference point for all of the other ingredients in each bite.
Recipesthefullhelping.com

Cauliflower Alfredo Sauce and Easy Pasta

Cauliflower Alfredo sauce turns a nutritious crucifer into the base of a delightful, creamy dairy-free pasta sauce. You can store it or use it to make an easy vegan Alfredo pasta with spinach. The pasta dish features prebiotic foods, which may benefit digestive health. Hi friends! Thank you for the...
Recipesskinnytaste.com

7 Day Healthy Meal Plan (September 6-12)

A free 7-day, flexible weight loss meal plan including breakfast, lunch and dinner and a shopping list. Recipes include macros and WW Points. My heart goes out to all of those affected by Hurricane Ida, I know the impacts of this storm were felt far and wide. I also hope that those going back to school for the first time have a safe and healthy year. Don’t forget to check out some of my back to school recipes like Banana Bread Muffin in a Mug for breakfast, Bento Box Turkey Roll Ups for lunch or my Easiest Pasta and Broccoli for an quick dinner on a busy school night.
Food & Drinksutahstories.com

Chongqing Chicken

Chongqing chicken is a Chinese dish from Chongqing, which is located in the Sichuan province known for its spicy fare. Typically Chongqing chicken is coated in a light batter and deep-fried in oil. I like this lighter recipe, however, which is based on one published in Eating Well magazine. The chicken here is stir-fried but not deep-fried in oil. Serve it with steamed rice.
Recipesmykiss1031.com

Easy Vegan Churros with Chocolate Sauce

There's something special about homemade churros when the dough is perfectly soft on the inside and crisp on the outside, and the balance of cinnamon and sugar is spot on. Better yet, a homemade chocolate sauce rich in taste without the dairy to dip your churros in is the real winner, and with this recipe, you'll enjoy this full experience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy