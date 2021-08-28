Cancel
Evansville, IN

Myriad Brewing Company Confirms New Warrick County Location

By Kat Mykals
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 6 days ago
A part of the Evansville brewery scene since 2018, Myriad Brewing Company is expanding into Warrick County and they've confirmed the address of their new location. Currently, Myriad Brewing Company has a location in Downtown Evansville at 101 Southeast First Street. The microbrewery offers twelve taps along with a selection of wines and spirits. They frequently offer events and host food trucks and have even brought in the likes of Cousin's Maine Lobster truck that you may have seen before on Shark Tank.

