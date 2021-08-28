Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘The Mandalorian’ Uses VR To Scout New Filming Locations

By Bobby Carlton
vrscout.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the hottest shows currently in circulation continues to make use of immersive technology to simplify the production process. The team working on season three of The Mandalorian is using VR technology to assist them in finding real-world locations they can recreate using their VFX studio. Once the location has been created, the director of photography can then step in and “massage” the virtual set in a variety of ways.

vrscout.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akira Kurosawa
Person
Jon Favreau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mandalorian#Vr#Film Industry#Ilm#Vr#Vfx#Japanese#Ilm Stagecraft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
TV & VideosInverse

New Luke Skywalker video reveals a huge Mandalorian Season 3 problem

After several years of complaining from Star Wars fanboys, everyone was ostensibly thrilled by the surprise appearance of a de-aged Mark Hamill in the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, titled “The Rescue.”. While it’s almost been a full year since this episode aired, Disney+ just dropped a special behind-the-scenes...
TravelComicBook

Walt Disney World Removes Statue of Character From Controversial Movie

Disney Parks has removed a bronze statue of a character from one of its most controversial movies. Walt Disney World News Today reports that Disney has removed a statue of Br'er Rabbit that previously stood in the Hub area in front of Cinderella Castle. The statue was originally found near the iconic "Partners Statue" featuring Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse but was moved during a recent renovation of the central hub area. Disney did not make an announcement about removing the statue, and it was unclear when the statue was removed, as it was not a central feature that many visitors would notice.
Visual Artepicstream.com

Obi-Wan Series: Leaked Concept Art Reveals Terrifying New Darth Vader Design

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. There are still times when I have to pinch myself over the fact that Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen will be making their respective returns to the Star Wars franchise nearly 20 years after Revenge of the Sith was released and the timing couldn't have been any better. The two actors will reunite in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series which will take place a full decade following the jaw-dropping events of Episode III.
Moviesepicstream.com

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Reportedly Set for Major Revamp

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think we can all agree that The Mandalorian will forever go down in history as the show that singlehandedly reinvigorated the Star Wars franchise and pretty much saved it from the brink of doom. However, despite the show proving to be the current driving force for the franchise, all good things must come to an end and rumor has it that The Mandalorian will bid farewell sooner than we think.
TV Series987thebull.com

New Rumor Claims The Mandalorian Season 3 Will Be The Last

A rumor has started circulating that The Mandalorian will be coming to an end after season 3. A tweet from @StarWarsOnly2 made the claim and followed up with a second tweet that read: “This doesn’t mean the story is over in anyway, but the series is coming to an end with this next season I’m told. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will continue this through series like Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic is my prediction.”
TV SeriesIGN

How The Mandalorian Hid Its Secret Cameo Using Jedi Master Plo Koon

SPOILERS AHEAD for the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian!. A brand new Disney+ special focused on the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian has shared a behind-the-scenes look at how the team brought back Luke Skywalker and kept him secret using Jedi Master Plo Koon as fake-out. This special...
MoviesPosted by
GoldDerby

2022 Grammys for Visual Media: Watch out for a wide range of film and TV from ‘Respect’ to ‘The Mandalorian’

If you are an Oscars/film fanatic who wants to get into the Grammys, the visual media field is a good place to start. Honoring the best scores, soundtracks, and songs made for TV, film, and even video games, the field has awarded some iconic movie music, with past winners ranging from Disney’s “The Lion King” to “The Social Network” score to Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” from “A Star is Born.” Let’s take a look at this year’s contenders for these awards in media music. SEECan anyone beat Olivia Rodrigo for Best New Artist Grammy? Make your predictions now Best Song Written For Visual...
TV SeriesCollider

'The Mandalorian:' Dave Filoni Talks Plo Koon Misdirect While Filming the Secret Luke Scene

The most recent episode of the Disney+ docuseries Star Wars: The Mandalorian came clean about how the production crew managed to keep the mind-blowing ending a secret during filming. Behind the scenes, executive producer Dave Filoni inserted several digital and script decoys of Jedi Plo Koon into the filming process. But as fans of the show now know, it was a giant and successful act of misdirection.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

How The Mandalorian Used A Clone Wars Character To Hide Mark Hamill's Return As Luke Skywalker

The Mandalorian proved that it could keep big secrets going all the way back to Baby Yoda in the first season, but the show really outdid itself in Season 2 by managing to keep Mark Hamill's return as Luke Skywalker from leaking. Of course, it wasn't by pure happenstance that Hamill's appearance went unspoiled, as the team behind the scenes went to great lengths to keep the secret. In fact, they used a Clone Wars character to hide the return of Luke. As far as most people knew before the big reveal, Plo Koon was the Jedi who arrived to save the day for Mando and Co.
TV & VideosRoad to VR

This VR Documentary is Filming Outside of the ISS so You Can See Space With Your Own Eyes

Space Explorers: The ISS Experience is a multi-part VR documentary from Felix & Paul Studios and TIME that lets you see what life is like aboard the International Space Station. The first two episodes transport you to the rarefied air of the ISS interior, however the studios today announced that they’ve begun filming episodes three and four outside of the ISS, letting you virtually experience the edge of space via 3D, 360 video.
Video GamesPosted by
Secret LA

Here’s Why The ‘Army Of The Dead’ The Most Thrilling Location-Based VR Experiences Ever

High-quality VR, insane set design, a great narrative, plus great food and drinks make this a 5-star attraction. Whether you’re a fan of zombies or not, once you step onto this tactical taco truck and take a thrilling VR ride through a dystopian Las Vegas, you’ll want to come back for more. Netflix has partnered with Pure Imagination Studios to turn ‘Army of the Dead’ into an epic location-based VR experience that will make you feel as though you’re actually inside Zack Snyder’s zombie-ravaged world.
MoviesFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Movie Review: 'Shang-Chi' adds a thrilling hero to Marvel universe

If the Marvel Cinematic Universe has taught us anything it's that heroes arise from unexpected places. For their 25th film entry, that place is valet parking. The titular hero of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is laying low living on tips as a hotel parking attendant in present-day San Francisco when we meet him as an adult. He doesn't even fly to work; he takes the bus.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Pandemic-Themed VR Film ‘The Sick Rose’ Is a Showcase for Taiwan’s Old and New Skills

What could be more of the moment than a film about a sick girl searching for her mother in hospital during a pandemic, and a virtual reality presentation that can be accessed by viewers unable to travel to the film’s festival premiere? “The Sick Rose,” a stop-motion animation work combining traditional Taiwanese dough figurine handicraft and VR technology, makes its debut this week in the VR competition section of the Venice Film Festival. Accredited Venice delegates can also interact with “The Sick Rose” after the festival has finished, via the Viveport portal until Sept. 19. Co-directed by Tang Zhi-Zhong and Huang Yun-Hsien,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy