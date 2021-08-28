‘The Mandalorian’ Uses VR To Scout New Filming Locations
One of the hottest shows currently in circulation continues to make use of immersive technology to simplify the production process. The team working on season three of The Mandalorian is using VR technology to assist them in finding real-world locations they can recreate using their VFX studio. Once the location has been created, the director of photography can then step in and “massage” the virtual set in a variety of ways.vrscout.com
