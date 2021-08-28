Kent Bazemore On Returning to the Lakers
New and former Laker Kent Bazemore had some interesting things to say during his introductory press conference earlier this month. Bazemore prior appearances with the Lakers in 2014 was his career best, when he was traded from the Warriors midseason and immediately made an impact, where he averaged 13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and shot about 50% from the field in 23 games. He went from a benchwarmer up in the Bay, and then thrust into meaningful minutes where he made the most of them.www.yardbarker.com
