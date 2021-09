GRAND FORKS, North Dakota — Lance Corporal David Espinoza was one of the 13 servicemen killed in the deadly terror attack at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan last week. His stepfather, Victor Dominguez — who co-workers say Espinoza always called dad since he was three — grew up in Forest River in Walsh County before his family moved to south Texas. However, he returns to Grand Forks each year as a farmhand for Black Gold Farms where he has worked for nearly three decades.