Deshaun Watson's immediate future has been in a state of limbo. The Miami Dolphins may be the team that paints a clearer picture. Miami has emerged as the front-runner in trade discussions for Watson, per Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports. The Houston Texans still want a king's ransom for Watson, seeking three first-round picks and two second-round picks in negotiations with any team. The Dolphins weren't the only team interested in Watson, as the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles reportedly inquired about the Pro Bowl quarterback.