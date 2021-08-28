New state system to take over crime victim notifications starting Sept. 8

Remington subpoenas school records of five children, four teachers killed at Sandy Hook. The bankrupt gunmaker, whose Bushmaster AR-15 was used to kill 26 people in the 2012 shooting, made the request in a court filing this week in Connecticut court. It’s part of the yearslong legal case that nine families brought against the company for deceptive marketing of that weapon. The request asked for five childrens’ academic, attendance, and disciplinary records and four educators’ school records. In a response, a lawyer for families asked that their records be sealed: “There is no conceivable way that these children’s ‘application and admission paperwork, attendance records, transcripts, report cards, [and] disciplinary records,’ to name only some of the things sought by the subpoena, will assist Remington in its defense, and the plaintiffs do not understand why Remington would invade the families’ privacy with such a request,” the lawyer wrote. Last month, Remington offered Sandy Hook families nearly $33 million if they’d agree to settle before a looming trial.