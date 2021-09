The Cincinnati Bengals played their second preseason game on Friday, a 17-13 loss to the Washington Football Team. The offense looked sluggish, but there’s no reason to panic about that just yet. Joe Burrow has yet to play, so Brandon Allen is going out there while taking the majority of his snaps in practice with the twos. He’s not on the same page with most of the first offense, but that’s no cause to be worried.