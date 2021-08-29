Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather: Steamy Pattern Ends Sunday

By Robb Ellis
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — The steamy pattern comes to an end on Sunday with a few storms during the afternoon.

On Saturday night, it will be partly cloudy with a low of 76.

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Sunday, look for afternoon storms and a high of 91.

(Credit: CBS 2)

It will be cooler and drier next week with highs in the 80s.

(Credit: CBS 2)

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

