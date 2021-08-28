Everything New on Netflix in September 2021

Netflix announced they have more than 40 new movies coming to streaming between now and the end of 2021. But the list of what’s coming in September alone is way more than 40 titles. There’s Worth, starring Michael Keaton as an attorney grappling with the financial and emotional fallout of 9/11, and Kate, starring Mary-Elizabeth Winstead as an assassin looking for revenge. There’s also new seasons of The Circle, Into the Night, and Nailed It!, the greatest reality series on the planet. As for older titles, there’s the Jaws series, Mars Attacks!, and the final cut of Blade Runner.