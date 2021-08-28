Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Miami Dolphins-Deshaun Watson trade talks heat up — here’s what we know two weeks ahead of NFL season

By Adam H. Beasley
profootballnetwork.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo weeks before the start of the regular season, a bombshell: The Miami Dolphins-Deshaun Watson trade talk has swelled to a dull roar, with Yahoo’s Charles Robinson going so far as calling them the front-runners. Here’s the latest on what we know. There are still lots of questions regarding Watson’s...

www.profootballnetwork.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Yahoo#Texans#Pro Bowler#The Carolina Panthers#Eagles#Jaguars#Pfn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Watson is better than Tua now but it might not be worth the risk long term

Rumors are swirling around Deshaun Watson being on the trade block. One of the leading candidates to make the move are the Miami Dolphins, despite the team drafting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa just one season ago. That news has resulted in a great deal of uproar from people on both sides...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Is Tua Tagovailoa playing today vs. the Bengals?

After playing in the first two 2021 NFL preseason games, will we see Tua Tagovailoa on the field this weekend? Do the Miami Dolphins need to see more from him, or has the team seen enough to confirm a comfort level going into the 2021 NFL season?. Is Tua Tagovailoa...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Tua Tagovailoa Looks Ahead To Week 1 Matchup Against Mac Jones

NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?. The first opposing quarterback of Mac Jones’ NFL career will be one the Patriots starter is very familiar with. New England in Week 1 will host Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins. Jones first started generating NFL attention midway...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Jaylen Waddle or DeVonta Smith: Which Alabama rookie WR should you draft in 2021?

Two of the most anticipated rookies of the 2021 NFL Draft class coincidentally came from the same college, adding another layer of debate on which player fantasy football managers should draft between Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle and Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith. With both projecting to be heavily involved in their offenses from Day 1, who should fantasy football managers draft at WR — Waddle or Smith?
NFL247Sports

Miami Dolphins news: Tua Tagovailoa is our quarterback, says Brian Flores

The trade rumors continue to swirl around Deshaun Watson, with the Miami Dolphins reported as one of the leading candidates to potentially land the embattled quarterback. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has declined to comment publicly on the trade rumors, but he reportedly issued a vote of confidence in Tua Tagovailoa as the team’s starting quarterback during a team meeting on Tuesday.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Reacts To Facing Mac Jones In Week 1

Week 1 of the NFL season features an intriguing matchup between two former Alabama teammates: Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones. Heading into the 2021 season, the Miami Dolphins’ starting job has long been in Tua’s hands. The same can’t be said for Jones, who officially won the Patriots starting job earlier this week.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Jalen, Tua and Mac Jones are NFL starters: Is Alabama’s greatest QB room the GOAT?

This is an opinion cartoon. Now that Mac Jones, New England’s 15th pick in the first round, has impressively won over Bill Belichick’s heart, mind, hoodie and starting job over Cam Newton, Alabama’s three consecutive Heisman finalist QBs are now scheduled to start in the NFL season opener: Jones against Miami and Tua Tagovailoa in New England. Hurts with Philadelphia against the Falcons in Atlanta.
Alabama StateWPMI

Ultimate Alabama Athletes: Tua Tagovailoa

MOBILE, AL. (WPMI) — Today's Ultimate Alabama Athlete is Tua Tagovailoa. Tua was an All-American quarterback at Alabama. He led the Tide to a national championship in 2017 and won the Walter Camp and Maxwell Awards as the best college football player in the country in 2018. Tua is now...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Nick Saban comments on three Alabama quarterbacks starting in NFL

Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke on Wednesday about how it feels to see three of his previous quarterbacks starting in the NFL this week. Mac Jones and Jalen Hurts were announced as starters for their teams, joining Tua Tagovailoa who won his starting job last season. Nick Saban’s trio...
NFLYardbarker

Who Is The Best Former Alabama QB In The NFL?

Bryce Young must be feeling immense pressure right now, even if the NFL is a far-fetched idea. The sophomore from California now holds the keys to the Alabama football program. Aside from defending the national championship, he must live up to expectations because of the three Crimson Tide starting quarterbacks...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...

Comments / 0

Community Policy