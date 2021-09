The regular season is almost upon us, and with the conclusion of the preseason comes the inevitable end of a dream for hundreds of men across the NFL. After today’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, the Broncos will begin the process of trimming the roster from 80 players to meet the 53-man deadline by Tuesday at 2 PM MT. With the looming cutdown comes the reality that while today’s matchup doesn’t matter in the standings, it could be the most important game of player’s lives.