Do you ever feel like the universe just has it in for you? Adding to the theory that some entity is pulling the strings from behind the scenes and having a good chuckle at our expense, not only are graphics cards frustratingly almost always out of stock (and overpriced), but if you do manage to procure one, you may have to worry about it being infected with malware. It doesn't even matter if you opt for an AMD or NVIDIA graphics card. Or use integrated Intel graphics, for that matter.