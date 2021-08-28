Problem HA configuration

In the article below you can read a howto on how to export and back up ESXi host configuration which involves creating the export and downloading it from the ESXi host. The export is not password protected and available for anyone to download (granted, the URL must be known). I would like to know where this export is stored on the ESXi server so I can delete it. I've tried to locate the 'downloads' folder on the ESXi host but wasn't able to find it. Please tell me where to find this folder. Also, maybe update the article to include deleting the export. It should be a mandatory routine in my opinion.