Homefield’s vintage Boise State collection is live and it is glorious

By One Bronco Nation Under God
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe warned ya. Now it’s the wallet apocalypse is at hand for Boise State fans and Homefield Apparel just launched their much-anticipated Bronco lineup. 14 vintage Bronco designs are now available for purchase and peacocking. Nothing says you’re a Bronco long-hauler like wearing a tee or hoodie inspired by designs from before you were born. I mean...they got a Bronco in a freaking bow tie...with a five o’clock shadow! Personally, I’m going to pay my respects to our fallen champion, Kohl...and that first down tee is looking might dope as well. Whichever route you go, just remember...these purchases are going to have a positive impact on the school (and your wardrobe) and you can also save 15% off your entire order (one-time, so choose wisely) by using the promo code OBNUG.

