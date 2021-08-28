And the winner of Arizona's No. 1 jersey is ... wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III

Jim Polzin grades the Wisconsin Badgers’ performance in their 16-10 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2021 season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Interceptions that ended the Badgers’ final two drives of the game were only part of the story of quarterback Graham Mertz’s rocky performance. There were also two fumbled exchanges – one of which resulted in a turnover, the other in a six-yard loss on a play that started at the Penn State 1 – and two head-scratching intentional-grounding penalties. Tight end Jake Ferguson and wide receiver Danny Davis were targeted a combined 21 times and produced 17 receptions for 151 yards, with each making spectacular catches inside the 5-yard line. There was a lot to like from tailback Chez Mellusi in his UW debut, but it was a little feast or famine: Six chunk plays led to 84 yards, but he was held to 37 yards on his other 25 carries.