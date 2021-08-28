Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

And the winner of Arizona's No. 1 jersey is ... wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III

By Michael Lev Arizona Daily Star
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SB3 will be wearing No. 1. Veteran Arizona receiver Stanley Berryhill III has earned the right to wear the No. 1 jersey for the Wildcats, his father posted on Facebook. Nine players were in the running for the number, which was to be awarded based on academic achievement, community service, workout attendance and on-field performance. First-year coach Jedd Fisch said it was possible two players could wear No. 1 – one on offense, one on defense – but Berryhill is the only known recipient.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
836
Followers
22K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona College Sports
City
Tucson, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey#Las Vegas#American Football#Byu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Berkeley, CAPosted by
The Press

Mountain West Football Power Rankings

1. NEVADA WOLF PACK (0-0) Led by potential NFL first-round pick Carson Strong, the Wolf Pack has a chance to play its way back into the national spotlight for the first time since Colin Kaepernick led the program to a share of the 2009 WAC title. This week: Cal on...
College SportsPosted by
The Press

Mark Edwards' picks: Take Tide, Tigers in their openers

College football kicked off Wednesday night with UAB's 31-0 thumping of Jacksonville State, but Alabama and Auburn get started Saturday. Auburn hosts Akron in a gimme game that's probably best for new coach Bryan Harsin. Alabama will play Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in a neutral-site kickoff game. No....
College SportsPosted by
The Press

The grades: Nebraska 52, Fordham 7

RUNNING GAME (B) This part got off to a rough start with a fumble on a botched handoff exchange between Adrian Martinez and Gabe Ervin. The offensive line struggled to get much push early in the game, a troubling sign for Nebraska. The Huskers ended up with 145 yards on 31 first-half carries (4.7). That's good, not great. However, NU's commitment to the run game paid off in the end. Markese Stepp found rhythm as the game progressed, and NU ran a total of 65 times for 329 yards and six touchdowns.
Laramie, WYPosted by
The Press

Wyoming Cowboys will lean on stable, seasoned offensive line

LARAMIE – It’s not easy for offensive line coaches to squeeze through the revolving door, but that’s what they kept doing at Wyoming. Scott Fuchs, who held the position at UW during Craig Bohl’s first five seasons, departed following the 2018 campaign. Klayton Adams was hired in Feb. 2019, but left to join the Indianapolis Colts a month later without coaching the Cowboys in a game. Bart Miller lasted two seasons in Laramie before departing to join Bret Bielema’s staff at Illinois.
College SportsPosted by
The Press

THE PICKS

The Badgers’ experienced defense is able to contain the duo of Dotson and Washington and it creates two turnovers and short fields for the offense. UW’s offensive line generates holes and Mertz operates well on bootlegs and from the pocket. The Camp Randall crowd makes life difficult for Clifford and Penn State.
College SportsPosted by
The Press

Grading the Badgers: Offense, coaching get failing grades in loss to Penn State

Jim Polzin grades the Wisconsin Badgers’ performance in their 16-10 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2021 season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Interceptions that ended the Badgers’ final two drives of the game were only part of the story of quarterback Graham Mertz’s rocky performance. There were also two fumbled exchanges – one of which resulted in a turnover, the other in a six-yard loss on a play that started at the Penn State 1 – and two head-scratching intentional-grounding penalties. Tight end Jake Ferguson and wide receiver Danny Davis were targeted a combined 21 times and produced 17 receptions for 151 yards, with each making spectacular catches inside the 5-yard line. There was a lot to like from tailback Chez Mellusi in his UW debut, but it was a little feast or famine: Six chunk plays led to 84 yards, but he was held to 37 yards on his other 25 carries.
Montana StatePosted by
The Press

Welsch: With expectations high, now it gets real for Montana State's Brent Vigen

Given two chances to talk about himself, and the emotions surrounding the enviable reins he’s been handed as Montana State’s 33rd football coach, Brent Vigen punted. It was early August, and Vigen was conducting his second press conference since MSU hired him in February to succeed Jeff Choate. An obvious question, beyond the Xs and Os and portal transfers and whether preseason defensive All-American Troy Andersen will have to play quarterback and halfback and snow-removal engineer (on a Bobcat, of course) once the ashes turn to flakes, was about those personal feelings ahead of his first game as a head coach.
Montana StatePosted by
The Press

Preseason coverage of Montana State football

When the topic of the team’s defensive unit was broached, Montana State offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright couldn’t hide a sly smile. “The coordinator sucks,” he said in jest as he gave a look to the back of the room where his counterpart, Freddie Banks, sat. RJ Fitzgerald shared a knowing...
College SportsPosted by
The Press

Jim Polzin: For openers, there's a lot at stake for the Wisconsin Badgers against Penn State

Maybe you’ve erased it from your memory and, if so, I apologize in advance for the flashback to Sept. 2, 1995. The only thing harder on the eyes than the University of Wisconsin football team’s performance in a 43-7 loss to No. 13 Colorado that night was the No. 21 Badgers’ attire. They arrived on the field wearing retro red jerseys with white sleeves, a design that even Barry Alvarez admitted afterward he didn’t like.

Comments / 0

Community Policy