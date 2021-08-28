Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Michael Bublé's birthday tribute to 'hero' son Noah

Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michael Bublé's birthday tribute to 'hero' son Noah. Michael Bublé has paid tribute to his "hero" son Noah - who was diagnosed with cancer at the age of three - on his eighth birthday.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
835
Followers
22K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bublé
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesSheKnows

Katy Perry Celebrates Daughter Daisy’s Birthday With Sweet Tribute: ‘Today Is The Day My Life Began’

Katy Perry celebrated daughter Daisy’s first birthday with the sweetest tweet: “1 year ago today is the day my life began…”. On Thursday, the “Roar” singer shared the message with her 108 million Twitter followers adding, “Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love.” On Instagram, Perry gave a nod to her baby girl by posting photos of stiletto heels from her namesake footwear collection. “Of course I took a heel and COVERED IT IN DAISIES,” she wrote.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Gwen Stefani posts glowing birthday tribute to teenage son

Pop star Gwen Stefani has taken to Instagram to praise her teenage son. Gwen Stefani has sent birthday wishes to her 13-year-old son Zuma via social media. The 51-year-old singer took to Instagram to mark her son's birthday, posting a baby photo and an up-to-date snap of her son on the platform.
San Francisco, CAkoit.com

Win Tickets: Michael Bublé at Chase Center

96.5 KOIT and Celebrity Cruises are sending you to “An Evening with Michael Bublé”. Register below for your chance to win tickets to ‘An Evening with Michael Bublé“. You can also get registered for your chance to win a Caribbean Cruise in a luxurious ocean view room, presented by Celebrity Cruises, BMW Fairfield and 96.5 KOIT!
Celebritiesimdb.com

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Celebrate His Son Jack's 14th Birthday With Sweet Photo Tributes

From ball boy to birthday boy! Tom Brady's eldest child John "Jack" Edward, his son with ex Bridget Moynahan, turned 14 on Sunday, Aug. 22. The 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, paid tribute to the teen on Instagram. "Happy birthday Jack!" the supermodel wrote, alongside a photo of Jack, herself, Tom, and the couple's children Benjamin Rein, 11, and daughter Vivian Lake, 8. "We are all so lucky to have you in our lives. Thank you for being the best big brother in the world. We love you soooo much!" Tom posted on his page a photo of Jack standing on a golf course. The star athlete wrote, "Happy...
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Spider-Man’s Tom Holland sends birthday tribute to Zendaya

Tom Holland has celebrated Zendaya’s birthday with a sweet birthday tribute to her. The actress turns 25 today (September 1) and several of her famous pals shared pictures of her on their social media to celebrate the occasion. One of those was her Spider-Man co-star and rumoured boyfriend Tom, who...
NFLPeople

Dwayne Johnson Marks Late Father Rocky Johnson's 77th Birthday with Moving Tribute

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is honoring his father Rocky Johnson ahead of what would have been the late wrestler's 77th birthday. On Saturday, the 49-year-old actor shared an emotional video detailing how his father helped him become the man he is today. The video also included some throwback footage of Rocky from his days as a football player.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy