Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Queen Elizabeth's helicopter grounded after in-flight emergency

Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Queen Elizabeth's helicopter grounded after in-flight emergency. Queen Elizabeth's helicopter was grounded after an in-flight emergency while on the way to pick up Princess Anne from Balmoral.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
836
Followers
22K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Queen Elizabeth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Balmoral
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Related
Worldnickiswift.com

How Are Queen Elizabeth's Royal Jewels Really Cleaned?

When it comes to being a stylish royal, you have to consider things like opting for appropriate clothing for each occasion (which might not be as easy as it sounds if you take a look at some of Megan Markle's supposedly scandalous ensembles), choosing hairstyles that are trendy yet classic, and picking the perfect accessories for each outfit. However, royals get much more than just a nice pair of earrings and perhaps a necklace. Instead, they sometimes get to wear some of the most stunning (and expensive) jewelry in the world. That's why you might have wondered how Queen Elizabeth II keeps the royal family's various crowns and tiaras in tip-top shape. Well, an insider has opened up about touching up the monarch's jewelry.
WorldHarper's Bazaar

14 Rare Photos of Queen Elizabeth Driving Herself

The British royals—they're just like us. While the Queen certainly has plenty of staff to drive her wherever she pleases, Elizabeth II has been known to get behind the wheel herself. Whether she's attending a horse show or driving a World War II ambulance, the Queen certainly enjoys spending time in the driver's seat. Like any mother, she's even chauffeured her children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, as well as her husband, Prince Philip. The monarch has also created her own driving uniform of sorts, as she's rarely spotted in her Land Rover without a printed silk headscarf or colorful hat, paired with the occasional large sunglasses. Need to see it for yourself? Keep scrolling to take a look at the numerous times Queen Elizabeth was photographed driving.
Celebritiesohmymag.co.uk

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth's big dispute after Diana's death

Twenty-four years ago, to the day, the whole world mourned Lady Diana. On 31 August 1997, the Princess of Wales died in a tragic car accident under the Alma bridge in Paris. The news shook the walls of Balmoral Castle, where the entire British royal family was enjoying their summer holidays.
PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

The British Government’s Secret 10-Day Plan After Death of Queen Elizabeth II Has Leaked

Queen Elizabeth II appears to be in pretty remarkable health for a 95-year-old—but plans for what will happen after her death have in place for decades, and the latest draft has been leaked to Politico. The leak offers the most detail yet on what will happen in the ten days immediately after the monarch passes away. In a plan codenamed Operation London Bridge, the moment of the queen’s death will be known inside the government as “D-Day,” and will prompt a “call cascade” to inform the prime minister and his top officials. Flags on government buildings will be lowered to half-staff within 10 minutes of the first call, the royal family’s website will turn to black with a short announcement of the death, and all U.K. government social-media pages will stop publishing non-urgent content. The plans say the funeral will take place 10 days after the death, referred to in the documents as “D+10,” and officials are preparing for unprecedented crowds. In fact, one memo voices concerns that London will become “full” for the first time in history.
MilitaryFlight Global.com

HMS Queen Elizabeth’s North Asia sortie stresses interoperability

HMS Queen Elizabeth’s Carrier Strike Group 21 deployment has placed a strong emphasis on airpower interoperability during a month in North Asia. Following its transit of the Malacca Strait followed by a passage of Singapore on 27 July, the Royal Navy (RN)-led task group transited the Luzon Strait and entered the Philippine Sea, according to social media posts.
U.K.Posted by
OK! Magazine

Documents Detailing Britain's Plan For When Queen Elizabeth II Dies Revealed: Report

The U.K. government's plan for when Queen Elizabeth II dies has been revealed in a series of documents outlining the days to come after the royal takes her final breath. While there is no indication that these plans will go into effect anytime soon — as the 95-year-old is in good health — the Cabinet Office reportedly mapped out Operation LONDON BRIDGE so they can be prepared.
nickiswift.com

What The Queen Wouldn't Allow Prince Charles To Do After Princess Diana's Death

Mother always knows best? According to Prince Charles, maybe not. The entire royal family was both shocked and grief-stricken following the tragic death of Princess Diana — but perhaps no one more than Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry. As reported by Mirror UK, the family butted heads numerous times in the days after the tragedy — especially regarding how to navigate the uncharted territory while also operating within the stiff confines of royal protocol. Fly a flag at half-mast? Keep Prince William and Prince Harry at Balmoral? Unfortunately the list went on and on.
Entertainmentromper.com

The Queen Leaves Treats For Her Great-Grandkids When They Visit

She might be the longest-reigning monarch the United Kingdom has ever seen, but she’s also a sweet Gan-Gan to her 11 great-grandchildren. And much like other loving grandmothers, she knows how to make the little ones feel important. Queen Elizabeth is apparently all about leaving her great-grandchildren little gifts to let them know how important they are to her. Her family is quite clearly incredibly important to her, and who could blame Queen Elizabeth for wanting to spend time with such adorable little royals?
Worldohmymag.co.uk

Prince Charles unveils portrait of seven-year-old Queen Elizabeth II

On Monday, Prince Charles published an image of a magnificent portrait done of Queen Elizabeth when she was only seven years old. The oil painting is hanging in the Morning Room of the Prince’s official residence—Clarence House—and dates back to 1933. The Prince of Wales announced on Twitter that he...

Comments / 0

Community Policy