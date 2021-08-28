Three keys to the game: Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple give their final thoughts before kickoff

Given two chances to talk about himself, and the emotions surrounding the enviable reins he’s been handed as Montana State’s 33rd football coach, Brent Vigen punted. It was early August, and Vigen was conducting his second press conference since MSU hired him in February to succeed Jeff Choate. An obvious question, beyond the Xs and Os and portal transfers and whether preseason defensive All-American Troy Andersen will have to play quarterback and halfback and snow-removal engineer (on a Bobcat, of course) once the ashes turn to flakes, was about those personal feelings ahead of his first game as a head coach.