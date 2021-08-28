Vigen intro

To most, late August represents the start of school or the changing of the seasons. For some, it also marks the start of a new fantasy football season: an opportunity to defend their throne or avenge last year’s shortcomings. Fantasy football offers fans a definitive means to prove how much more dedicated they are to the sport than the rest of the community. From the outside it can seem to be a foreign, unintelligible world. Metaphorical walls deter those who don’t dedicate their Sundays to watching the National Football League or opt to not spend every second refreshing their fantasy football app. Whether you’re aiming to seem competent in the league you just joined or are driven by spite to outshine experienced league competition, this guide should serve as a crash course to the confusing world of fantasy football.