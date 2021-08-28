Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Vigen intro

By Garrett Becker, Bobcat Creative Services
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The 2020 season was the most challenging Craig Bohl and Brent Vigen went through in their 18 years coaching together.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
836
Followers
22K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Bohl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#Cowboys#American Football#Uw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Here is What Cam Newton Said After Being Released By Patriots

Cam Newton shared a statement on social media after being released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday morning. "I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say...please don't feel sorry for me!! #imGOOD," Newton shared on his Instagram story, which was captured and tweeted by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
NFLNBC Sports

Keith McCants dies at 53

Former Buccaneers first-round pick Keith McCants has died at the age of 53. The Pinellas County Sherrif’s office and Medical Examiner’s office confirmed to Bay News 9 in St. Petersburg, Florida that they are investigating the circumstances of McCants’ death after he was found dead on Thursday. McCants was the...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
Miami, FLPosted by
Outsider.com

Alabama & Miami Fans Come to Blows in Major Brawl in Stadium: VIDEO

Look, the return of college football has its pros and cons. Alabama versus Miami, that’s a pro. Among the cons, some fans don’t know how to act in public. So, of course, action on the field means action off the field as well. During the game in Atlanta, a fight broke out between fans of each team. It looked like quite the exchange between the two parties involved.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Concerned About Todd McShay Today

ESPN college football sideline reporter Todd McShay is trending on social media today as fans react to his hit during the Alabama vs. Miami game. Last year, the veteran ESPN college football reporter had to leave a Wisconsin vs. Northwestern game following a concerning appearance. McShay was later able to return to the sideline in the coming weeks and the specific reason for his departure was not disclosed.
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Oregon Ducks Breakout Player #3: Mycah Pittman

OK, let me explain. Yes, Mycah is a known commodity. Yes, he has essentially started every game he’s been available for over the past two seasons. And, yes, he’s considered a pillar to Oregon’s wide receiver room. But let’s face it: We’ve yet to see even 50% of what this...
NFLWashington Square News

Intro to fantasy football

To most, late August represents the start of school or the changing of the seasons. For some, it also marks the start of a new fantasy football season: an opportunity to defend their throne or avenge last year’s shortcomings. Fantasy football offers fans a definitive means to prove how much more dedicated they are to the sport than the rest of the community. From the outside it can seem to be a foreign, unintelligible world. Metaphorical walls deter those who don’t dedicate their Sundays to watching the National Football League or opt to not spend every second refreshing their fantasy football app. Whether you’re aiming to seem competent in the league you just joined or are driven by spite to outshine experienced league competition, this guide should serve as a crash course to the confusing world of fantasy football.
College SportsPosted by
The Press

THE PICKS

The Badgers’ experienced defense is able to contain the duo of Dotson and Washington and it creates two turnovers and short fields for the offense. UW’s offensive line generates holes and Mertz operates well on bootlegs and from the pocket. The Camp Randall crowd makes life difficult for Clifford and Penn State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy