Brent Vigen spring practice 2

Van Malone cornerbacks Reggie Stubblefield and Julius Brents... “Well, first of all those guys have had experience, the fact that they've played college football, and as a coach you can appreciate that. So, they come in with that credibility with our team, with our players, but then when you talk about them individually as people, they are really good players, they're really good people. They came into the locker room. They came into the position room, not with an air of, ‘Give me. What can I do? What can the team do for me?’ It was more, ‘What can I do to help this team?’ And our players saw that. When a guy comes in from another program, first of all the threat level is high, but they were not threatening. They have always been guys who have walked in to be able to serve our team, and I think our players appreciate that just like a coach appreciates the experience. Players appreciate people coming in with humility and understanding that they want to learn the culture, and they don't want to walk in and be given a starting role. They want to earn everything that they get. So, that attitude that they walked in with I think has helped them but has helped our team to welcome them in. I'm excited for what they bring in terms of leadership. They’re definitely both good players, and they fit right into the culture that we are continually trying to build.”