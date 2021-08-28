Sandra Oh: Grey's Anatomy part was 'traumatic'

On Good Things Utah this morning – Big news for Grey’s Anatomy fans – this news is just what the doctor ordered: Kate Walsh is returning to “Grey’s Anatomy.” The actor and the show have both announced she will rejoin the long-running ABC medical drama for the upcoming 18th season. “It’s really happening. Dr. Addison Montgomery will see you shortly,” she captioned an Instagram video posted Thursday. In the short clip, she says, “I bet you’d thought you’d seen the last of me.” The show’s star, Ellen Pompeo, posted a response in the comments sure to stir up some intrigue: “Lets give them what they want…..quality TV drama.”