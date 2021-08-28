Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Sandra Oh: Grey's Anatomy part was 'traumatic'

Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sandra Oh has described her role on 'Grey's Anatomy' as "traumatic" as it earned her a whole new level of stardom.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
836
Followers
22K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Oh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grey S Anatomy#Grey S Anatomy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

I needed therapy after ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fame

Sandra Oh needed to see a doctor after she played one for 10 seasons on “Grey’s Anatomy.”. The 50-year-old Canadian native stopped by “Sunday Today” with Willie Geist and spoke about her rise to fame while starring in the ABC medical drama. Oh revealed she had to see a therapist to deal with her “traumatic” experience.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Grey’s Anatomy’s Jesse Williams Is Already Returning To TV For An Exciting New Project

Considering Grey's Anatomy only had two episodes left to air in Season 17 following longtime star Jesse Williams' highly publicized exit on May 20, the ABC drama's fans didn't technically have very long to reflect on his absence within the show, and it's assumed that the Jackson Avery-sized void will be more of a noticeable element in Season 18 this fall. But the actor's fans need not feel as if he'll be missing from the medium forever, as Williams has already lined up his next big TV project.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

This Grey's Anatomy star is fronting a new series and it sounds brilliant

Grey's Anatomy fans listen up! Former star of the medical drama, Jesse Williams, is going to be fronting a brand new drama series on Hulu and it sounds seriously good. The American actor, who waved goodbye to his role as Jackson Avery in the ABC show earlier this year, will be appearing in Olga Dies Dreaming – a series adaptation of the upcoming novel of the same name, written by Xochitl Gonzalez.
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

Ellen Pompeo and Kate Walsh Fire Up 'Grey's Anatomy' Fans With Epic New Twitter Exchange

Ellen Pompeo and Kate Walsh can't stop and won't stop bringing up the past. As fans who follow the duo on social media know all too well, the actors and real-life friends love to reminisce about the on-screen drama between their iconic Grey's Anatomy characters. Ellen, of course, continues to star on the ABC medical drama as Dr. Meredith Grey, whose character had an affair with Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) in season one while he was still married to Kate's character, Dr. Addison Shepherd.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Peter Gallagher Joins GREY'S ANATOMY Season 18

I can’t believe that Grey’s Anatomy is still on the air! I actually used to watch the show in its early days, but it’s been years since then and I have no idea what’s going on now. I normally wouldn’t even bother to post any news regarding the series, but...
CelebritiesABC 4

Kate Walsh is returning to Grey’s Anatomy and ABBA releases a new album

On Good Things Utah this morning – Big news for Grey’s Anatomy fans – this news is just what the doctor ordered: Kate Walsh is returning to “Grey’s Anatomy.” The actor and the show have both announced she will rejoin the long-running ABC medical drama for the upcoming 18th season. “It’s really happening. Dr. Addison Montgomery will see you shortly,” she captioned an Instagram video posted Thursday. In the short clip, she says, “I bet you’d thought you’d seen the last of me.” The show’s star, Ellen Pompeo, posted a response in the comments sure to stir up some intrigue: “Lets give them what they want…..quality TV drama.”
TV SeriesCNET

Grey's Anatomy: Kate Walsh is returning as Addison Montgomery

Over the course of 17 seasons, there's a lot of drama that Shonda Rhimes has inflicted on the people of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital on Grey's Anatomy. From devastating heartache to natural disasters and more, the show has had it all. But just when you thought it had thrown all its surprises at you, now it's bringing back a fan favorite.
TV SeriesWTHI

Kate Walsh set to appear in new season of 'Grey's Anatomy'

After a season that saw a lot of returns, "Grey's Anatomy" will see another familiar face in its upcoming 18th season. Kate Walsh, who plays Addison Forbes Montgomery in the "Grey's Anatomy" universe, is set to scrub in once again, ABC confirmed to CNN. Walsh is slated to appear in multiple episodes of the upcoming new season, according to TVLine.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Kate Walsh Announced Her Return to 'Grey's Anatomy' in the Best Way

She’s back! Almost 10 years since she last walked through the doors of Seattle Grace Hospital (also known as Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital and its more recent name Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital), Kate Walsh is returning to Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Addison Montgomery. But Walsh’s return wasn’t announced via any old press release. In fact, the actress got pretty creative with her big announcement, and it is absolutely epic. In a TikTok video, which Walsh also shared to Instagram, the actress did a viral dance going around social media, along with the captions “Questions I frequently get asked…’Will you ever come...
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

Find Out What the Departed Doctors of Grey's Anatomy Are Up to Now

Watch: Would Sandra Oh Ever Return to "Grey's Anatomy?" Grab your person, because Kate Walsh is returning to Grey's Anatomy for season 18. On Thursday, Sept. 2, Walsh's rep and ABC confirmed that the 53-year-old actress will be scrubbing back in to Grey Sloan Memorial, as she'll be reprising her role of Dr. Addison Forbes Montgomery in the new season, which premieres Sept. 30. In a video on Instagram, Walsh said "it feels so good to be home again," and gave a shout out to series creator Shonda Rhimes, leading lady Ellen Pompeo and the rest of the cast.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Why Jessica Capshaw left Grey’s Anatomy

On Grey’s AnatomyAs in all long series, the characters go through their cycles. This does not mean that fans will easily tolerate or accept the departure of an actor they love very much. What happened with Jessica Capshaw, responsible for interpreting Arizona Robbins, was no exception. Many regretted that in the 14th season of the series they had to say goodbye to the medical drama of ABC.
TV SeriesTODAY.com

The doctor is (back) in! Kate Walsh set to return to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

This news is just what the doctor ordered: Kate Walsh is returning to “Grey’s Anatomy.”. The actor and the show have both announced she will rejoin the long-running ABC medical drama for the upcoming 18th season. “It’s really happening. Dr. Addison Montgomery will see you shortly,” she captioned an Instagram...
Celebritiescountryliving.com

‘AGT’ Judge Sofía Vergara Issued a Stern Warning to Simon Cowell About Revenge

While America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell is busy giving harsh notes to quarterfinalists, fellow panelist Sofía Vergara is still brainstorming her revenge on him. Earlier in AGT season 16 during one of the audition episodes, Simon had season 11’s danger act duo Ryan Stock and Amberlynn help him pull a heart-stopping prank on Sofía. Afterward, Sofía promised to get Simon back. Now that season 16 of the NBC competition series is further along, many are wondering if the Modern Family actress will stay true to her word.

Comments / 0

Community Policy