My uncle left trust to my mom 80% and me 20% my uncle and my mom have passed do my siblings have any right to his properties?

By Asked in Temecula, CA
avvo.com
 6 days ago

My colleagues are right: the answer to your question depends on whether or not your mother had a will or trust. Find/consult/hire a lawyer in your area using the Avvo feature "Find a Lawyer". Make a list of 4-5 having many 5 star reviews from satisfied clients. If you don't get a prompt call back from one, go on to the next on your list. Some offer a free consultation by phone or in person. Take us up on it.

avvo.com

WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Posted by
Jax Hudur

She Killed Her Best Friend Then Moved In With The Victim’s Family

When the Seversons adopted their beloved Karen, they never thought that their beautiful daughter would murder her best friend out of jealousy. She was oblivious to the love that was surrounding her and how much she meant to her family. In her mind, being an adopted child meant that her biological parents never wanted her; she was a reject.
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

“They were executed because they were black”: they pardoned seven African Americans 70 years after they were subjected to the electric chair in the US

Justice, 70 years later. The Governor of Virginia awarded a posthumous pardon to seven African American men executed in 1951 for the rape of a white woman, after an investigation and prosecutions marked by racism. The democrat Ralph Northam announced his decision after meeting descendants of these men known as...
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

British transgender couple say a nurse did not let them see their newborn baby

A transgender couple who went into hospital to visit their newborn baby said a nurse did not let them see their daughter because they were “not the legal parents”.Jake and Hannah Graf, from south London, said that they were both “nearly in tears” in the hospital car park after the nurse said that they would not be allowed to meet the baby girl.Millie was born just an hour prior to Mr and Ms Graf arriving at the hospital in Belfast in April 2020, in the early months of the Covid pandemic.A surrogate is the legal parent in the UK unless...
Davenport, IAPosted by
Davenport Journal

Teen, who pretended to be pregnant, kidnaps newborn and tells family it’s hers

A mother found herself living her worst nightmare last month when a woman who posed to be a fellow mother and friend took off with her infant. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said about the moment when a 19-year-old girl drove away with her 4-day-old daughter. “My whole life was in her car,” she shared. “It was horrible. I started praying and all that stuff, and everybody started sharing my daughter’s picture.” The mother had befriended the suspect on social media and had been talking to her for months before she gave birth in August. She believed that the teen was a fellow mother who could understand what she was going through.
Relationship AdviceSlate

Help! My Friend Made Me a Godparent, Then Reneged When I Refused to Be a Nanny for Free.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) When my cousin Betty’s son was born a year ago, she asked me to be his godmother. I was surprised by this for two reasons: 1) She and I weren’t and still aren’t particularly close, so I figured I’d be the last person she’d ask for something so big, and 2) She’s not especially religious from my knowledge. I agreed to it more out of ignorance than a real desire, which was a huge mistake. As it turned out, Betty didn’t really want a godparent as much as she did a free nanny, which was how she treated me in regards to her son. She’d either have me come over nearly every day to watch him when I wasn’t at work, or have me take him home so she could have some “downtime.” (She’s a housewife, by the way, AND has a maid, so it’s not as if she was overworked.)

