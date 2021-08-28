My uncle left trust to my mom 80% and me 20% my uncle and my mom have passed do my siblings have any right to his properties?
My colleagues are right: the answer to your question depends on whether or not your mother had a will or trust. Find/consult/hire a lawyer in your area using the Avvo feature "Find a Lawyer". Make a list of 4-5 having many 5 star reviews from satisfied clients. If you don't get a prompt call back from one, go on to the next on your list. Some offer a free consultation by phone or in person. Take us up on it.avvo.com
