Final 53-Man Roster Projection For The 2021 Raiders

We’ve got one more preseason game on Sunday and the final cuts are on Tuesday. Who will make the Las Vegas Raiders roster heading into the regular season?. Peterman will make the roster for several reasons. Most importantly, he’s Gruden’s pet. Also, he could be good insurance behind Mariota. The Raiders might play the former Heisman winner in certain packages which will put the already injury-prone player at risk. Also, Mariota could still get traded at any time.