Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Raiders Aren’t Stopping The Nathan Peterman Train On Sunday

By Mario Tovar
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaying well so far, the Las Vegas Raiders are riding their preseason MVP in Nathan Peterman to its conclusion tomorrow. The Raiders could very well end up going undefeated this preseason, an accomplishment in itself. While the record holds no bearing on the 2021 campaign, there have been several positive developments so far. One bright example is the play of rookie Nate Hobbs, all of a sudden, the Raiders have found themselves a starting nickel corner. As far as the quarterback position, Peterman has made the most of his current opportunity.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Marcus Mariota
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Los Angeles Rams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Panthers Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Raiders

The Carolina Panthers agreed to a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday night that will send a veteran linebacker across the country just a few weeks before the start of the regular season. The Panthers announced that they sent linebacker Denzel Perryman and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick...
NFLraidersbeat.com

Hondo: One Roster Move By The Raiders On Tuesday “Blew Me Away”

There are always surprises when it comes to final roster cuts in the NFL, but Sports Illustrated’s Hondo Carpenter said that one move by the Raiders (or lack thereof) on Tuesday was a surprise to him. “[Jalen Richard making the team] was the only thing yesterday that blew me away,”...
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Raiders drop former Alabama back in early cuts

NFL teams waived five players from Alabama high schools and colleges on Monday with a roster deadline ahead at 3 p.m. CDT Tuesday. · Los Angeles Rams kicker Austin MacGinnis (Prattville), who spent last season on the team’s practice squad. In Los Angeles’ 13-6 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, MacGinnis hit the left upright on a 40-yard field-goal attempt, his only kick of the game. Before joining the Rams, MacGinnis kicked for the Memphis Express of the Alliance for American Football in 2019 and the Dallas Renegades of the XFL in 2020.
NFLCBS Sports

Tim Tebow released by Jaguars: Former Heisman Trophy winner joins list of notable all-time NFL roster cuts

Tim Tebow's incredibly unique athletic career took yet another turn on Tuesday, when he failed to survive the Jaguars' first round of roster cuts. After a rocky debut as an NFL tight end, the former quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner saw his time in Jacksonville come to an abrupt end. And while him getting yet another NFL opportunity seems like a long shot, Tebow's career has certainly taught us that few things are not beyond the realm of possibility.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Releasing Former First Round Pick

Just a few months ago, the Las Vegas Raiders added a familiar face to their roster this offseason, signing safety Karl Joseph to a new deal. After leaving the Raiders for one year with the Cleveland Browns, Joseph eventually made his return to the team. It was a move that clearly received Jon Gruden‘s approval.
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Silver Minings: Raiders QB Nathan Petermen receives a fine from the NFL.

Las Vegas Raiders backup quarterback Nathan Petermen has started and played most of the preseason. He has the highest amount of passing yards and is number one in passing attempts as well. Now he joins as the number one quarterback in total fines. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network announced...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Signing Veteran Safety

Just a few months after the 2020 season came to a close, the Las Vegas Raiders added a familiar face to their roster this offseason, signing safety Karl Joseph to a new deal. It was a move that clearly received Jon Gruden‘s approval. When asked what Joseph brings to the Raiders’ defense, Gruden said “Leadership. Versatility. And professionalism.”
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Raiders Place LB Nick Morrow, RB Jalen Richard On IR

The Raiders are placing four players on IR. Running back Jalen Richard, linebacker Nick Morrow, and defensive backs Keisean Nixon and Javin White will be shelved for at least the first three weeks of the season, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero (via Twitter). To take the open roster spots, the team has signed offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and re-signed both tight end Derek Carrier and safety Dallin Leavitt. (via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez on Twitter).
NFLCBS Sports

Raiders depth chart 2021: Las Vegas' projected Week 1 starters after roster cuts

The Las Vegas Raiders have high expectations in 2021, and a talented roster that is beginning to take shape. This team made some intriguing additions in the offseason such as running back Kenyan Drake and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, but will they be enough for Jon Gruden to record his first winning season in his second stint with the franchise?
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Raiders LB Denzel Perryman thinking about getting vaccinated because he doesn't like being an 'outcast'

The COVID-19 protocols the NFL and NFLPA agreed on for the 2021 season give players an incentive to get vaccinated. Those rules and restrictions have made at least one player reconsider his stance on getting the shots. Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman told reporters that he doesn't enjoy feeling like an outcast in the team's facility because he is unvaccinated.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 biggest mistakes from the initial 53-man roster

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to finally get to the playoffs this season, but a few mistakes were made when they cut the roster from 80 to 53. The Las Vegas Raiders have done a nice job revamping the roster this offseason, after another late-season collapse during the 2020 campaign. They have brought in a bunch of new faces on both sides of the ball and based on the initial 53-man roster, there is definitely more talent in this year’s group.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Jon Gruden: Nathan Peterman will start and finish the final preseason game

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. It's going to be Nathan Peterman‘s show once again. The quarterback has played all but one snap at the position in the Raiders' preseason matchups. And with Marcus Mariota still recovering from a leg injury suffered earlier in camp, head coach Jon Gruden said on Friday that Peterman will play the whole game again for [more]
NFLraidersbeat.com

Raider Bets: 2021 Award Predictions

Spoiler alert: I’m not betting any of these. Probably not the best lede for a gambling column, but it’s honest. And, more importantly, even without betting it, the awards market is worth perusing. It’s a fun and revealing look at where players rank among their peers and what Vegas sportsbooks expect from these players for the 2021 season.
NFLNapa Valley Register

49ers: Ryans' mood better with Bosa, Ford ready to face Raiders on Sunday

SANTA CLARA — San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans was in a good mood after practice on Thursday for good reason. The first-year play-caller has his two most dangerous edge rushers back on the field, with Nick Bosa taking part in team drills this week for the first time this summer and Dee Ford ramping up his practice time.
NFLchatsports.com

Silver Minings: Nathan Peterman to start against 49ers

For all but one snap this preseason, Nathan Peterman has been under center for the Las Vegas Raiders. Peterman is listed as the third quarterback on the depth chart, but head coach Jon Gruden decided to sit starter Derek Carr in the games that don’t count and an injury has kept second-stringer Marcus Mariota on the sidelines.
NFLCBS Sports

Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Won't take field Saturday

Jacobs will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports. Jacobs is established in the Raiders' offense so the team won't take any chances of him suffering in an injury. Joining him on the sidelines from the backfield is Kenyan Drake and Jalen Richard (foot). That will leave a heavy workload for BJ Emmons and Trey Ragas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy