More pop up storms Sunday, Ida impacts likely Monday and Tuesday

By Carson Meredith
WAAY-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore we dive deep into the latest information on Ida, we'll briefly mention what we can expect here at home over the next 24-48 hours. A few showers and one or two isolated thunderstorms will remain possible through sunset this evening before lingering activity tapers off. It will be quiet overnight with lows in the mid 70s. The same storyline continues Sunday with highs near 90 and a few afternoon thunderstorms, mainly confined to areas west of I-65.

Some storms for Labor Day Weekend

Lows dip into the lower 60s tonight and highs Saturday return to the upper 80s. While it will stay dry through Saturday night, a weak cold front approaching from the northwest will bring back scattered showers and storms Sunday into Labor Day. Data sources aren't indicating a washout, so that's some good news. However, your outdoor plans may get put on hold from time to time. It looks like the best rain chances might actually be overnight Sunday into Monday as the front passes.

