More pop up storms Sunday, Ida impacts likely Monday and Tuesday

Before we dive deep into the latest information on Ida, we'll briefly mention what we can expect here at home over the next 24-48 hours. A few showers and one or two isolated thunderstorms will remain possible through sunset this evening before lingering activity tapers off. It will be quiet overnight with lows in the mid 70s. The same storyline continues Sunday with highs near 90 and a few afternoon thunderstorms, mainly confined to areas west of I-65.