PENNSAUKEN, NEW JERSEY (CBS) — A landmark birthday in Camden County! Eyewitness News was at the house of Stephen Mucha, who turned 100-years-old on Sunday. Mucha, a World War II veteran, was surrounded by friends, family, first responders, and even some elected officials for his big day. Mucha has seen and done a lot in the last 100 years, including raising four children and writing two books. And he’s quite the jokester. “It is just amazing seeing all of you wonderful people who came out to see an old guy,” Mucha said. “Once upon a time, I could run, but I cant run anymore. I have to, well, walk.” Steve and his wife, Carol, also have a love of music and performing for residents in local nursing homes. By his count, he’s put on more than 1,700 shows.