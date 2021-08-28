Cancel
Allen, Bills blank Packers in preseason finale

By The Associated Press
Derrick
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen completed his first nine attempts and finished 20 of 26 for 194 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Buffalo Bills to a 19-0 win over the Green Bay Packers in both teams’ preseason finales. Allen capped Buffalo’s opening drive with a perfect...

