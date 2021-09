Bitcoin has again climbed to retest $50,000. This comes after a previous unsuccessful attempt by BTC to settle above this price. The recent market run-up has now seen the asset trying to again test this point. As of the time of this writing, the price of bitcoin still sits above $50,000. A near $50,400 peak was seen with this recent rally at the early hours of the morning. But correcting downwards as the market rouses for another trading day.