The New York Rangers still have plenty of cap space to go out and improve their lineup. Per CapFriendly, they have $8.8M to play with, but should have over $9M once they cut the roster to 23. They also need to have close to $2 million for performance bonuses, but that’s still plenty for them to say trade for a Vladimir Tarasenko if they so choose. A possibility that can’t be ruled out per some recent reports.