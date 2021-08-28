Cancel
Gary Neville Makes Bold Cristiano Ronaldo & Chelsea Claim Following Man Utd Return

Gary Neville believes Manchester United's signing of Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't make them better than Chelsea.

Ronaldo's return to Manchester United after leaving for Real Madrid back in 2009. Nine years later he joined Juventus before returning to Old Trafford three years on.

United have made moves in this summer's window - signing the likes of Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and now Ronaldo. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now under pressure to deliver titles. If he wasn't before he is now.

Ronaldo was offered to clubs across Europe including Chelsea it has been revealed, but the Blues didn't show much interest in trying to make a move for the 36-year-old.

Chelsea are the Champions League winners. A force to be reckoned with this season which has seen them go unbeaten in their first three Premier League outings - winning two, drawing one.

And former United defender Gary Neville insists Ronaldo's signing still makes Chelsea a better side than the Red Devils.

What Gary Neville said

"Cristiano Ronaldo signing for Manchester United doesn't make them better than Chelsea," he told Sky Sports after the Blues' 1-1 draw versus Liverpool.

He added: "They are the European champions."

Chelsea and Manchester United are set to come head-to-head at the end of November at Stamford Bridge.

