Rep. Greg Murphy applauded the efforts of Inner Banks Stem Center Director Alvin Powell and his staff during a visit to the facility Wednesday morning. Murphy, who represents the Third Congressional District in the U.S. House, spoke with Powell and members of the STEM Center board about the program’s history as well as its current initiatives and future plans. Powell also gave Murphy a tour of the facility, showing him the various tools that the STEM Center uses to teach middle school and high school students about aviation, boating, commerce and other topics related to science, technology, engineering and math.