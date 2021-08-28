Cancel
Former Thunder Forward Svi Mykhailiuk Could Join Lakers

By Derek Parker
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 6 days ago
After a rollercoaster of an offseason that featured a rescinded offer from Oklahoma City, forward Svi Mykhailiuk could look to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to a report from cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, Mykhailiuk could look to join the Lakers on a minimum deal.

Early in free agency, the Thunder initially tendered the 24-year-old forward a qualifying offer to make him a restricted free agent, but eventually rescinded the offer.

Brought over from Detroit in the Hamidou Diallo trade, Mykhailiuk expanded on his game in his time with Oklahoma City, averaging 8.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 30 games. He shot 43 percent from the field and 34 percent from three.

Mykhailiuk previously played for the Lakers as a rookie in the 2018-19 season. A recently overhauled Los Angeles roster would be Mykhailiuk’s best-ever shot at seeing a championship in his short career.

Los Angeles drafted the Kansas forward with the 47th pick in the 2018 draft.

After signing the likes of Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington and Kent Bazemore, LA could be looking to bring fresh legs to their overhauled squad.

