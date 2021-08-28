Icons and Symbols of the Borderland: El Paso’s JUNTOS Art Association in Carlsbad

As a last hurrah for the 2021 summer art season, my daughter and I drove to Carlsbad, New Mexico to visit Icons and Symbols of the Borderland, Art from the US-Mexico Crossroads at the Carlsbad Museum and Art Center. The show, curated by Diana Molina, consists of work from El Paso art group JUNTOS Art Association, and is divided into four rooms with the themes Environment, La Frontera, Comida y Bebida, and Sacred and Profane. The roster includes some of my favorite Texas artists — Alejandro Macias! Benito Huerta! César Martinez! (And upon viewing Icons, many more to add to that list.) Beyond the killer line up, I was immediately taken by the exhibition’s layout, material variety, and exciting work. I’m still mulling over Icons, and will make sure to return to this space for future exhibitions.