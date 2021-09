“Arizona in August?!” That’s what I heard from many friends when I told them where we were headed. Normally we would have been in Europe for a few weeks in June or July, but agent Covid had other plans. I had fond childhood memories of criss-crossing the country with my driving-addicted grandparents, but my husband had never seen “The West.” Sedona had been on my bucket list for decades, and I had never made it to the top until this year. I soon discovered that northern Arizona has a higher elevation than Phoenix and Tucson — 4,350 feet for Sedona — and the temperatures were about 10 to 20 degrees cooler. It was also monsoon season in Arizona.