Football / How the Top 20 fared in Week 1

Kirby Smart had a little trick up his sleeve in preparing for Georgia’s opener on Saturday against Clemson. He didn’t release a depth chart. Gamesmanship? Absolutely. It’s not the first time it’s happened and it certainly won’t be the last. Of course, it comes as the questions of “will they/won’t they” surround players like Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith, both suffering injuries during the preseason to leave their statuses for the game in doubt.