Football

How the Top 20 fared in Week 1

Daily Herald
 7 days ago

7. Hinsdale Central Lost to Naperville Central 14-2.

football.dailyherald.com

Chicago, IL
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

Hillman, MIPosted by
MISportsNow

Mio Shuts Out Hillman in Football

HILLMAN — Mio still hasn’t allowed a point this football season as they defeated Hillman, 12-0, on Thursday in conference play. The Thunderbolts have now scored 68 points this season while allowing zero. They will play Au Gres-Sims next week.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Lane Kiffin News

On Saturday morning, the college football world woke up to the news that Lane Kiffin wouldn’t be coaching Ole Miss in the team’s season-opener. Kiffin revealed he tested positive with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Although the coach is fully vaccinated, he won’t be on the sideline for Monday night’s game against Louisville.
Texas State247Sports

Stat Sheet: How Texas commits and targets fared in Week Zero

While Texas high school football doesn't get started until this week, the season got underway for multiple states across the country last weekend as multiple Texas targets and commits saw action on the field for the first time this fall. In this article, we'll take a look at the performances...
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia football: 5 bold predictions vs. Clemson

Kirby Smart had a little trick up his sleeve in preparing for Georgia’s opener on Saturday against Clemson. He didn’t release a depth chart. Gamesmanship? Absolutely. It’s not the first time it’s happened and it certainly won’t be the last. Of course, it comes as the questions of “will they/won’t they” surround players like Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith, both suffering injuries during the preseason to leave their statuses for the game in doubt.
Vernon Hills, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Vernon Hills rolls over Waukegan

Everything came together in a strong opening half, as Vernon Hills rolled to a 47-0 victory over Waukegan on Senior Night in a nonconference football game in Vernon Hills on Friday night. The Cougars (2-0) scored all of their points in the first half and their defense held the Bulldogs...
SportsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

How Ranked Teams Fared

Large Division (enrollment 900 and up) 1. Franklin (2-0) beat Fond Du Lac 39-13. 2. Muskego (2-0) beat Bradford-Reuther 52-14. 3. Sun Prairie (2-0) beat Lincoln 49-21. 4. Hartland Arrowhead (1-1) lost to Homestead 23-22. 5. Kimberly (2-0) beat Ashwaubenon 45-0. 6. Waunakee (1-1) lost to Menominee 38-27. 7. Fond du Lac (1-1) lost to Franklin 39-13. (tie) Whitefish Bay (1-1) lost to Mukwonago 30-7. 9. DeForest (2-0) beat Stoughton 40-14. 10. Appleton North (1-1) beat Green Bay Preble 56-6. Medium Division (301-899) 1. Catholic Memorial (2-0) beat Antioch 44-8. 2. Ellsworth (2-0) beat West Salem 20-14. (tie) Lake Country Lutheran (2-0) beat Lakeside Lutheran 40-19. 4. Amherst (2-0) beat Medford 29-14. 5. Grafton (1-1) lost to Cedarburg 40-18. 6. Northwestern (2-0) beat Rice Lake 28-20. 7. Monroe (1-1) lost to Mt. Horeb-Barneveld 29-28. (tie) Lodi (2-0) beat Delavan-Darien 38-0. 9. Stanley Boyd (2-0) beat Marathon 35-7. 10. Stratford (2-0)beat Edgar 9-8. Small Division (300 and lower) 1. Regis (2-0) beat Bloomer 49-0. 2. Edgar (1-1) lost to Stratford 9-8. 3. Cumberland (2-0) beat Ladysmith 50-19. 4. Bangor (1-0) vs. Alma-Pepin, canc. 5. Darlington (1-1) lost to St. Mary Springs 20-6. 6. Iola-Scandinavia (1-1) lost to Wittenberg-Birnamwood 47-14. 7. Colby (2-0) beat Spencer 38-0. 8. Black Hawk-Warren IL (1-1) lost to Marshal 22-12. 9. Oshkosh Lourdes (1-1) lost to Reedsville 40-0. 10. Cedar Grove-Belgium (2-0) beat Sheboygan Falls 32-21.
NFLchatsports.com

How Arizona Wildcats fared in Week 2 of NFL preseason

The second week of NFL preseason action is in the books. Here is how all the Arizona Wildcats around the league fared. Taylor had a monster game vs. the Eagles, recording 145 all-purpose yards. He carried the ball 13 times for 92 yards and a touchdown, caught three passes for 18 yards, and returned three punts for 34 yards.
Batavia, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Batavia holds off Oswego for Piron's 100th victory

Dennis Piron stripped off his jacket and T-shirt, and pulled on a black sweatshirt with the number "100" in red to the delight of a boisterous Batavia team kneeling in front of him. Numbers or no numbers, this was a win to remember. Sophomore quarterback Ryan Boe overcame a shaky...
Erie, PAMonterey County Herald

College football: Marina’s Riemedio named Mercyhurst head football coach

ERIE, Pa. — As much as Ryan Riemedio attempted to keep the focus on Saturday’s home opener for Mercyhurst College during practice, word was leaking out about his future. Still, even after the announcement Tuesday that the Marina native and assistant head coach at Mercyhurst would become the program’s new head football coach in 2022, it didn’t quite settle in for Riemedio until he got home and saw the news on television.
Hampshire, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Hampshire bounces back from opening loss

If Hampshire coach Jake Brosman was worried about how his team would perform Friday night after a heartbreaking 28-25 loss to Burlington Central last week, he didn't need to worry. The Whip-Purs, aided by 2 fumble recoveries, scored 27 unanswered points in the first quarter and steamrolled to a 48-21...
High SchoolPosted by
Daily Herald

Wheaton North plays trick on state power Providence

It's not every day you see a flea flicker on the opening play of a high school football game. But that's the kind of faith Wheaton North coach Joe Wardynski has in his team. And it's also the kind of respect he was paying to Providence Catholic, a perennial state title contender.

