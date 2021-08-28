Cancel
Pope's big day leads Glenbard West to lopsided win

By Gregg Voss Daily Herald Correspondent
It was hot at Glenbard West's Duchon Field Saturday. Darn hot. Real hot. That was nothing compared to Hilltoppers' junior running back Joey Pope. Pope almost singlehandedly dispatched visiting Grandville (Mich.) 50-26 behind three touchdowns -- a 9-yard run in the first quarter, a 30-yard scoring reception in the third on a swing pass left, and the cherry on top: An 86-yard kickoff return to start the second half.

