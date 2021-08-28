Cancel
Chicago, IL

Judge strips Chicago mother of parental rights for not being vaccinated

By Jeremy Beaman
Washington Examiner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Chicago mother is appealing a court order that revoked her parental visiting rights because she declined to be vaccinated against the coronavirus . When Rebecca Firlit and her ex-husband of seven years participated in a child support hearing via video call on Aug. 10 for the purpose of determining the terms of shared custody of their 11-year-old son, Cook County Judge James Shapiro inquired about Firlit's vaccination status. After Firlit told the judge she did not receive the vaccine because of adverse reactions she has had to other vaccines , he ordered her to be stripped of her parental right to visit her son until she has been vaccinated.

