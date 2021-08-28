Bears' Allen Robinson: Not expected to play
Robinson and other key skill-position starters aren't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Titans, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. It sounds like coach Matt Nagy will rest most of his starters apart from the offensive linemen, giving Justin Fields some protection in a game where he should play most or all of the first half. Robinson, along with Andy Dalton, figures to be one of the starters who is held out in preparation for Week 1 against Jalen Ramsey and the Rams.www.cbssports.com
