451 Pollock St, Richmond City, VA 23222

Come check out this three bedroom and two bathroom house in the perfect location. Located on a large lot down a quiet street, this house has been upgraded throughout to include an open concept floorplan throughout the downstairs, a bedroom downstairs and two spacious bedrooms upstairs. The house includes tons of updates including new roof, new siding, all new electrical, new HVAC, new kitchen and bathrooms, and much more! Turn the huge backyard into your oasis and start enjoying this perfect home soon!