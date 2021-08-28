Packers shut out in Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills preseason finale is here and there are several storylines to watch as the game kicks off Saturday. Here are the ones we are looking at:. This can be said about any preseason game, but especially this one. Buffalo exited their Week 2 preseason game against the Chicago Bears with a lot of injuries. If those depth players start to stack up in the training room even more, it could throw the final 53-man roster into chaos. Josh Allen and a large chunk of the starters are also going to be receiving their first action of the preseason, which is another reason we really don’t want to see injuries.