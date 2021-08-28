Cancel
NFL

Packers shut out in Buffalo

By Chris Conley
wsau.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, NY (WSAU) – The Packers, with many of their starters inactive for the final preseason game, were shut out by the Buffalo Bills, 19-0. The Packers were up against many of Buffalo’s number 1 offense for much of the first half. Josh Allen completed 20-of-26 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

Aaron Rodgers
#The Packers#American Football#The Buffalo Bills
