Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

IDA 11 PM EDT UPDATE: Hurricane forecast to strengthen rapidly before landfall

NBC4 Columbus
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ida, a category 2 storm, continues to strengthen as it makes its way over the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of the 11 p.m. EDT (10 p.m. CDT) update, the system was moving northwest at 16 miles per hour with max sustained winds of 105 miles per hour. However, it is expected to strengthen into a category four hurricane before landfall — making it “an extremely dangerous major hurricane,” the NHC said.

www.nbc4i.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Extreme Weather#Wfla#Nhc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Mobile, ALWKRG

Another Gulf Disturbance, Coastal impacts possible next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It is the last thing you want to hear, but we are closely monitoring an area of low pressure over the Yucatan Peninsula. This system currently designated Invest 91L is expected to drift into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend then head north. Wind shear will keep this system in check through the weekend, but some development is possible after Labor Day.
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

MAJOR HURRICANE LARRY: Still Heading Towards East Coast

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Major Hurricane Larry continues its trek towards the east coast, with no immediate sign of turning back to the east. While several unofficial spaghetti models suggest that will happen, the National Hurricane Center is focused on its current track. […] The article MAJOR HURRICANE LARRY: Still Heading Towards East Coast appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Orlando, FLfox35orlando.com

Hurricane Larry close to strengthening into monster Category 4 storm

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Larry is nearing Category 4 storm strength as the busy 2021 Atlantic hurricane season continues. In an update from the National Hurricane Center on Saturday, forecasters say Larry is larger and a bit stronger with maximum sustained winds near 125 mph. "Larry is a Category 3...
EnvironmentPosted by
GATOR 99.5

Forecasters Monitoring Potential Tropical Trouble in the Gulf

Do not raise your tropical weather anxiety. There is the potential for an area of disturbed weather to move into the Gulf of Mexico. As of now, the National Hurricane Center forecasters are not giving that area of disturbed weather much of a chance to develop. But, still, it bears watching and any kind of weather maker that could bring tropical downpours to Louisiana will only exacerbate issues with the ongoing recovery mission in the southeastern corner of the state.
Orlando, FLwogx.com

Hurricane Larry close to strengthening into monster Category 4 storm

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Larry is nearing Category 4 storm strength as the busy 2021 Atlantic hurricane season continues. In an update from the National Hurricane Center on Saturday, forecasters say Larry is larger and a bit stronger with maximum sustained winds near 125 mph. "Larry is a Category 3...
Orlando, FLwogx.com

Hurricane Larry close to strengthening into monster Category 4 storm

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Larry is nearing Category 4 storm strength as the busy 2021 Atlantic hurricane season continues. In an update from the National Hurricane Center on Saturday, forecasters say Larry is larger and a bit stronger with maximum sustained winds near 125 mph. "Larry is a Category 3...
Charlotte, NCWBTV

Hurricane Larry strengthens into a major hurricane

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Larry strengthened into a category 3 hurricane Friday night, with winds of 115 mph, and is moving to the west-northwest at 16 mph. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App. Larry is expected to strengthen into a category 4 hurricane later this...
Columbus, OHNBC4 Columbus

Mild temps for Labor Day weekend, few rain chances for Columbus area

Saturday: Partly cloudy, showers at night, high 80. It has been another beautiful day today with highs in the upper 70s. Clouds are increasing from the west as rain is falling apart moving near our dry air. We will see scattered clouds this evening with temps falling into the 60s during the Football Friday Nite games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy