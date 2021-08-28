Cancel
a monumental roof plane encloses the clustered volumes of brazil's taperá house

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew york-based architect victor ortiz presents the ‘taperá house,’ a residential concept that is at once radical and simple. conceived as an assemblage of simple volumes enclosed by a monumental roof plane, the design references the ancient indigenous taperá style. with this influence, the work embraces the heritage of its proposed site in paraty, a lush coastal town outside rio de janeiro. the style is similarly characterized by its visual simplicity, open walls, and simple enclosures — elements which are employed and translated into a work of architecture that is fresh and contemporary.

